FBI investigating death of woman aboard Southeast cruise ship

The FBI is investigating the death of a 39-year-old Utah woman who died aboard the Emerald Princess cruise ship in Southeast Alaska.

According to a statement by Princess Cruises, the woman was involved in a domestic dispute that occurred about 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Today, the ship is moored in Juneau at the South Franklin Street Dock. The woman’s name has not been released.

The cruise line’s release said fleet security is coordinating with the FBI and other local authorities.

The FBI is investigating the incident because the death occurred in U.S. waters outside of state territory.

According to the release, the Emerald Princess is on a seven-day roundtrip cruise that departed Seattle on July 23rd.

Alaska State Troopers and the FBI’s Juneau division referred inquiries to the Anchorage FBI office, which did not respond to request for comment by deadline.