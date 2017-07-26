Following health care vote, Trump singles out Murkowski with critical tweet

By -
U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski speaks with reporters in Juneau in February. (File photo by Skip Gray/360 North)

This afternoon, the US Senate voted against an amendment to partially repeal the Affordable Care Act in a 55-45 split.

It was one of several votes concerning the health law in two days.

Following yesterday’s narrow Senate vote to allow debate on repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act, President Donald Trump tweeted his disapproval toward Senator Lisa Murkowski — stating that she “let the Republicans and our country down.”

Murkowski and Susan Collins of Maine were the only Republican senators to vote no on the measure, causing a 50-50 split that required a tie-breaking vote from Vice President Mike Pence.

In an interview with MSNBC today, Murkowski said she is isn’t very concerned about the president’s tweet, or how it affects her political future.

“I don’t think it’s wise to be operating on a daily basis thinking about what a statement or a response that causes you to be fearful of your electoral prospects,” Murkowski said. “We’re here to govern.”

Murkowski reminded the reporter that she isn’t up for reelection until 2022. She voted against today’s partial repeal amendment, while Senator Dan Sullivan voted in support of the amendment.

Update: This story has been updated to reflect the vote on a partial repeal of the Affordable Care Act. 

SHARE
Previous articleMurkowski bucks party with health care vote
Next articleState’s cruise ship monitoring program shielded from budget cuts by tourists
Wesley is the web editor and web producer for Alaska Public Media. He began his job as the web editor about halfway into his internship with Alaska Public Media during his senior year at the University of Alaska Anchorage. Wesley graduated in the spring of 2016 with a B.A. in Journalism and Public Communications and an economics minor. He began working full-time at Alaska Public Media a week after graduation doing everything from web posting and copy editing to audio cutting and even reporting. While at UAA, Wesley was on the Media Board, overseeing the functions of both The Northern Light - the school paper - and 88.1 KRUA - the college radio station. He also wrote several articles for the office of UAA Advancement's Green and Gold News about an economics course he attended in China. An Alaskan since 2008, Wesley was born overseas in England and has lived in Germany, Australia, Maryland and Texas. He also has family in Montreal, Canada who he visits just about every year. wearly (at) alaskapublic (dot) org | 907.550.8454 |About Wesley

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR