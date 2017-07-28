Review finds Fairbanks officers justified in May shooting

A state review concludes that Fairbanks Police officers were justified in fatally shooting a local man in May.

Results of the Office of Special Prosecutions investigation released on Thursday say the four officers who killed Shawn Buck on a Mitchell Expressway on ramp, believed they, or other officers, were about to be killed or injured.

Buck May 25th was fired on by four officers, as he attempt to escape arrest and crashed a truck into an Alaska State Trooper patrol vehicle.

Police say Buck, who had outstanding felony warrants, was holding a handgun as he backed into the Trooper vehicle, and that he had previously fired at officers multiple times during a high speed chase that began on the Old Richardson Highway, where officers initially tried to stop him.