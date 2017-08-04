Committed- Involuntary psychiatric care

When is a person considered a danger to themselves or others? Under what

circumstances can a person be committed for mental health treatment against

their will? These are complicated and emotionally charged questions. On the

next Line One: Your Health Connection, Dr. Dinah Miller, co-author of the new

book “Committed” joins co-host Prentiss Pemberton for a discussion about the

controversy over involuntary psychiatric care.

HOST: Prentiss Pemberton, LCSW

GUESTS:

Dr. Dinah Miller– Johns Hopkins School of Medicine

LIVE BROADCAST: Monday, August 7, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Monday, August 7, 2017, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT

