Committed- Involuntary psychiatric care

When is a person considered a danger to themselves or others? Under what
circumstances can a person be committed for mental health treatment against
their will? These are complicated and emotionally charged questions. On the
next Line One: Your Health Connection, Dr. Dinah Miller, co-author of the new
book “Committed” joins co-host Prentiss Pemberton for a discussion about the
controversy over involuntary psychiatric care.
HOST: Prentiss Pemberton, LCSW
GUESTS:
- Dr. Dinah Miller– Johns Hopkins School of Medicine
LINKS:
- Involuntary treatment and involuntary commitment laws: basis in law and history
- What is involuntary commitment?
- Alaska statute regarding involuntary commitment
- “Pros” & “cons” of outpatient commitment for the severely mentally ill
- Psychiatric advance directives
