Ski jumping in Anchorage

It’s late summer in Alaska, so of course the topic of Outdoor Explorer is ski jumping! It seems that a group of local parents raised money to put running water on the ski jumps off Abbott Road so they could see their kids flung 65 meters through the air, year-round. It’s also helping them develop the skill of flying, while building confidence and physical fitness. We’ll visit ski jump practice on a warm summer day so you can hear how remarkable it is to hear the wind in the skis. We’ll also talk with the head coach to learn what it takes to get up the courage to go down those ramps.
HOST: Charles Wohlforth
GUESTS:
- Karen Compton – co-chair and program director for NSAA ski jumping
- Hugo Compton – young skier
- Zak Hammill – head coach for the NSAA ski jumping program
- Alexandra Mendenhall – young skier
LINKS:
- NSAA ski jumping program
- Alaska Public Media’s report on the new facilities
- KTVA’s video report on jumping in the summer
- ADN’s article on the new ski jumping facilities
BROADCAST: Thursday, August 17, 2017. 2:00 pm – 3:00 p.m. AKT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Thursday, August 24, 2017. 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. AKT
SUBSCRIBE: Receive Outdoor Explorer automatically every week via:
Go to OUTDOOREXPLORER.ORG