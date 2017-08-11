Ski jumping in Anchorage

It’s late summer in Alaska, so of course the topic of Outdoor Explorer is ski jumping! It seems that a group of local parents raised money to put running water on the ski jumps off Abbott Road so they could see their kids flung 65 meters through the air, year-round. It’s also helping them develop the skill of flying, while building confidence and physical fitness. We’ll visit ski jump practice on a warm summer day so you can hear how remarkable it is to hear the wind in the skis. We’ll also talk with the head coach to learn what it takes to get up the courage to go down those ramps.

HOST: Charles Wohlforth



GUESTS:

Karen Compton – co-chair and program director for NSAA ski jumping

– co-chair and program director for NSAA ski jumping Hugo Compton – young skier

– young skier Zak Hammill – head coach for the NSAA ski jumping program

– head coach for the NSAA ski jumping program Alexandra Mendenhall – young skier

LINKS:

BROADCAST: Thursday, August 17, 2017. 2:00 pm – 3:00 p.m. AKT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Thursday, August 24, 2017. 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. AKT

SUBSCRIBE: Receive Outdoor Explorer automatically every week via:

