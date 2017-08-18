Preventing fetal alcohol exposure and its effects

On this Line One program the focus is on efforts to prevent fetal alcohol exposure and its effects. We will discuss local and national efforts and the challenges to preventing the lifelong effects that alcohol can cause in the developing fetus.

Marilyn Pierce–Bulger , ANP is owner of FASDx Services, LLC the referral and coordination agency for the Anchorage Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders (FASD) Diagnostic Team. Marilyn is a certified nurse-midwife and family nurse practitioner with over 30 years experience providing care and creating services in the field of maternal and child health.

Kathleen Tavenner Mitchell is currently the Vice President and International Spokesperson for the National Organization on Fetal Alcohol Syndrome and a noted speaker on Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders (FASD) and Women and Addictions. Ms. Mitchell has a Master of Human Services (MHS) degree and is a licensed clinical alcohol and drug counselor (LCADC) with thirty-three years of experience as a national educator, clinician, and lecturer. She was appointed by the formerSecretary of Health and Human Services to serve on the US National Task Force on Fetal Alcohol

Syndrome and served a special committee of the World Health Organization (WHO) developing guidelines for the identification and management of substance use disorders in pregnancy. She is a member of the international expert planning committee for the International Conference on FASD/University of British Columbia and on the American College of OB-GYNS (AGOG) special committee to develop a model of care for women with substance use disorders.

