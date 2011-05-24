Imagine Your Way Into a New Garden With Practical Advice From Landscape Architects

This drawing illustrates the way a landscape architect envisions the open spaces around your home. This rendering is the work of local designer Tania Krawchenko, of Inspiring Space, with color provided by local landscape architect Laura Minski of Corvus Design. Used with permission.

Every spring, when mostly tired, dirty snow still blankets much of Anchorage, the American Society of Landscape Architects, Anchorage Chapter, features a garden design workshop to help eager gardeners of all experience levels re-imagine their outdoor space and solve problems in their landscape. The founders of that class, Elise Huggins and Dwayne Adams, join host Kathleen McCoy on this week’s Hometown, Alaska, to discuss how you go about seeing your living space with fresh eyes. They’ll also share insights on some larger public landscape projects in Anchorage that make us see the city and live in the city differently. So call-in with your outdoor space and garden challenges and get advice from experts.

In the show’s second half, students who took the garden design workshop will talk about the issue that brought them there and how they solved it.

HOST: Kathleen McCoy, independent journalist

GUESTS:

Elise Huggins , landscape architect, Earthscape

, landscape architect, Earthscape Dwayne Adams, landscape architect, USKH

