Jahna Lindemuth, Alaska’s attorney general, sits down with ‘Justice Alaska’

Jahna Lindemuth is Alaska’s state attorney general. That means she is the state’s chief law enforcement officer and oversees the state’s involvement in all civil and criminal prosecutions. She leads more than 300 attorneys and staff in the Department of Law’s 13 offices across the state.

Born and raised in Alaska, she is just the second woman to serve as Alaska’s attorney general, following Grace Schlaible.

What’s the job like? What surprised her about it? How is Alaska’s attorney general different from other states’ attorneys general? How is Alaska handling new influences on marijuana use coming from the federal government? How are Alaska’s budget constraints affecting the Department of Law and services to the public? What are her top priorities? Her biggest worry?

We’ll talk about this and more when co-hosts Elaine Andrews and Kathleen McCoy bring Jahna Lindemuth to the public radio mic on Justice Alaska. Join us!

HOSTS:

Kathleen McCoy and Senior Judge Elaine Andrews

GUESTS:

Jahna Lindemuth, Alaska Attorney General

LINKS

PARTICIPATE:

Due to scheduling difficulties, today’s program will not be taking calls on the air.

Send email to hometown@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the broadcast.

Post your comment or question below

RECORDED BROADCAST: Wednesday, October 25, 2017, 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, October 25, 2017, 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

SUBSCRIBE: Get Hometown, Alaska updates automatically — via email, RSS or podcasts.

HOMETOWN ALASKA ARCHIVE