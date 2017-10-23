Algo Nuevo October 22, 2017

Here’s the Sunday, October 22nd, 2017 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.

All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Song Title
Artist Name
Album Title
CD Label
Duration

————————————

 

Samba Pa Ti

Santana

The Best of Santana

Columbia

448

 

Simplemente Amigos

The New Variety Band

Simplemente Amigos

GSM Discos

353

 

Cumbia Medley

The New Variety Band

Simplemente Amigos

GSM Discos

419

 

Carino Nuevo

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

455

 

Happy Birthday/Las Mananitas

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

235

 

Las Mananitas

Liberty Band

Puro San Anto

TMR

306

 

Rancheras Medley

Liberty Band

Puro San Anto

TMR

432

 

Copa Vacia

Str8 Shot

Otro Trago

Str8 Studio

310

 

Rosas Para Una Rosa

Str8 Shot

Otro Trago

Str8 Studio

351

 

Oh Gran Dios

Los Cruizers

Tribute to Laura Canales

Maracas Music

502

 

Cuatro Caminos

Los Cruizers

Tribute to Laura Canales

Maracas Music

418

 

Cumbia Mix

Mazz

Club Mix

Freddie

1828

 

No Lo Niego

Dave Maestas Band

Lo Mejor De NM Music 2017

Atlantis

318

 

Amigo Corazon

Los Martinez Bros

Lo Mejor De NM Music 2017

Atlantis

323

 

Poquito A Poco

Dwayne Ortega Band

Lo Mejor De NM Music 2017

Atlantis

338

 

What the World Needs Now is Love Sweet Love

Santana/Isley Brothers

Power of Peace

Starfaith

529

 

Mercy Mercy Me

Santana/Isley Brothers

Power of Peace

Starfaith

405

 

Rancheras Medley

Michael Salgado

Club Mix

Freddie

1218

 

Morena De Mis Amores

Tierra Tejana

The Legacy

GON

329

 

Las Comadres

Nightlife

Back to Basics

Eskandalo

333

 

Sin Ti

Sunny Ozuna

30 Exitos

Freddie

419

 

El Taconazo

Sunny Ozuna

30 Exitos

Freddie

333

 

La Mucura

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

459

 

Hace Un Ano

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

333

 

Es Mi Mujer

Grupo Bezzo

Promo

Unknown

358

 

Me Quede Llorando

Lydia Castillo

Promo

Unknown

341

 

Tres Veces

Nikki Lopez/Ruben Ramos

Pegue Un Grito

Revolution

323

 

Sangre De Indio

Sangre Joven

Fierce

SJ Records

303

 

Las Hijas De Don Simon

Sangre Joven

Fierce

SJ Records

349

 

Antes Que Te Vayas

Marcos Orosco Y Rebelde

Pasion

OroMar

340

 

Ya Es Muy Tarde

Jess lopez

Promo

Unknown

427

 

Eclipse

Los cavaliers

NM Superstars Vol 1

Alta Vista

339

 

Sin Sal Ni Limon

Gonzalo

NM Superstars Vol 1

Alta Vista

318

 

Me Voy

Tejano Highway 281

Promo

Tejano Powerhouse

345

 

Aguita De Melon

Tejano Highway 281

Promo

Tejano Powerhouse

402

 

Siempre Seras Para Mi

Elida Y Avante

Al Fin

Freddie

400

 

In the Mood

Los Compas Band

Felicidades

Promo

339

 

Cumbia Mix

Solido

Club Mix

Freddie

1121

