Algo Nuevo October 22, 2017

Here’s the Sunday, October 22nd, 2017 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.
If you have questions, comments or music requests for host Dave Luera, send email to algonuevo@alaskapublic.org or post your comment at the bottom of this post.
All tracks played are listed below in the following format:
Song Title
Artist Name
Album Title
CD Label
Duration
Samba Pa Ti
Santana
The Best of Santana
Columbia
448
Simplemente Amigos
The New Variety Band
Simplemente Amigos
GSM Discos
353
Cumbia Medley
The New Variety Band
Simplemente Amigos
GSM Discos
419
Carino Nuevo
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
455
Happy Birthday/Las Mananitas
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
235
Las Mananitas
Liberty Band
Puro San Anto
TMR
306
Rancheras Medley
Liberty Band
Puro San Anto
TMR
432
Copa Vacia
Str8 Shot
Otro Trago
Str8 Studio
310
Rosas Para Una Rosa
Str8 Shot
Otro Trago
Str8 Studio
351
Oh Gran Dios
Los Cruizers
Tribute to Laura Canales
Maracas Music
502
Cuatro Caminos
Los Cruizers
Tribute to Laura Canales
Maracas Music
418
Cumbia Mix
Mazz
Club Mix
Freddie
1828
No Lo Niego
Dave Maestas Band
Lo Mejor De NM Music 2017
Atlantis
318
Amigo Corazon
Los Martinez Bros
Lo Mejor De NM Music 2017
Atlantis
323
Poquito A Poco
Dwayne Ortega Band
Lo Mejor De NM Music 2017
Atlantis
338
What the World Needs Now is Love Sweet Love
Santana/Isley Brothers
Power of Peace
Starfaith
529
Mercy Mercy Me
Santana/Isley Brothers
Power of Peace
Starfaith
405
Rancheras Medley
Michael Salgado
Club Mix
Freddie
1218
Morena De Mis Amores
Tierra Tejana
The Legacy
GON
329
Las Comadres
Nightlife
Back to Basics
Eskandalo
333
Sin Ti
Sunny Ozuna
30 Exitos
Freddie
419
El Taconazo
Sunny Ozuna
30 Exitos
Freddie
333
La Mucura
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
459
Hace Un Ano
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
333
Es Mi Mujer
Grupo Bezzo
Promo
Unknown
358
Me Quede Llorando
Lydia Castillo
Promo
Unknown
341
Tres Veces
Nikki Lopez/Ruben Ramos
Pegue Un Grito
Revolution
323
Sangre De Indio
Sangre Joven
Fierce
SJ Records
303
Las Hijas De Don Simon
Sangre Joven
Fierce
SJ Records
349
Antes Que Te Vayas
Marcos Orosco Y Rebelde
Pasion
OroMar
340
Ya Es Muy Tarde
Jess lopez
Promo
Unknown
427
Eclipse
Los cavaliers
NM Superstars Vol 1
Alta Vista
339
Sin Sal Ni Limon
Gonzalo
NM Superstars Vol 1
Alta Vista
318
Me Voy
Tejano Highway 281
Promo
Tejano Powerhouse
345
Aguita De Melon
Tejano Highway 281
Promo
Tejano Powerhouse
402
Siempre Seras Para Mi
Elida Y Avante
Al Fin
Freddie
400
In the Mood
Los Compas Band
Felicidades
Promo
339
Cumbia Mix
Solido
Club Mix
Freddie
1121