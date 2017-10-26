Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Trump’s opioid disaster declaration could expand help to suffering Alaskans

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Today, President Donald Trump took a major step in dealing with the opioid epidemic, laying out an ambitious vision of stamping out opioid addiction within a generation while treating those currently suffering.

In Unalaska, the F/V Akutan is everyone’s problem… but nobody’s responsibility

Zoe Sobel, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Unalaska

After strong winds pushed the F/V Akutan close to shore, the Coast Guard decided that it was time to remove all fuel and hazardous materials from the custom processor. Much to the City of Unalaska’s dismay, there is no indication the Akutan will be moving any time soon.

ANWR drilling clears another hurdle in Congress

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

BP likely to plug thirteen at-risk wells after April accident

Elizabeth Harball, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

BP thinks the accident was caused by thawing permafrost deep below the surface, which put uneven stress on the well. Eventually, the well gave out, rising several feet out of the ground and colliding with the top of the building over the well.

Committee votes against most amendments to crime bill

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

Rep. Chuck Kopp has proven to be a key vote, largely sticking to Alaska Criminal Justice Commission recommendations.

Coalition works to reduce recidivism on Kenai Peninsula

Aaron Bolton, KBBI – Homer

As lawmakers decide whether to tweak criminal justice reform, an organization is forming on the Kenai Peninsula that also hopes to reduce the number of Alaskans ending up back in jail.

Mat-Su looks north to Fairbanks for advice on air quality

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

When it comes to keeping its air clean, the Matanuska-Susitna Borough is looking north to Fairbanks. Smoke from wood burning in the Mat-Su’s Butte region is pushing ever-closer to violating federal air quality standards. Too many bad air days, and the Environmental Protection Agency will swoop in to take action.

STEM advocates build network for Southeast classrooms to connect with local experts

Adelyn Baxter, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

“I can tell the kids, yeah, when I was an engineer I did this, but that was a long time ago and it doesn’t have the same credibility as somebody who’s actually doing it day to day,” Carol May, a former engineer who now teaches statistics and computer science at TMHS, said.

Unalaska police chief confirms investigation of city councilors

Laura Kraegel, KUCB – Unalaska

Members of the Unalaska City Council are under investigation. Police Chief Mike Holman confirmed Tuesday to KUCB that the Unalaska Department of Public Safety is investigating current and potentially former city councilors.