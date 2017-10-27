Alaska News Nightly: Friday, Oct. 27, 2017

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Payroll tax and crime overhaul on the docket for fourth special legislative session

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

Today ends the first week of the Legislature’s fourth special session. Alaska Public Media’s Zachariah Hughes spoke with KTOO’s Andrew Kitchenman about where things stand.

Legislative pay could suffer cuts

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

The Alaska State Officers Compensation Commission voted Wednesday to cut state legislators’ pay by 10 percent, or roughly 5,000 dollars per year.

Jury finds man guilty of killing Alaska attorney in 2014

Associated Press

A man accused of fatally shooting a state prosecutor in Utqiagvik has been convicted.

Young Alaskans sue the state, demanding action on climate change

Rachel Waldholz, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

The plaintiffs argue that by encouraging oil development and permitting projects that emit greenhouse gases, Alaska is actively making climate change worse – and violating their constitutional rights.

Eighty tons of contested Bristol Bay salmon trashed in Anchorage landfill

Zoe Sobel, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Unalaska

Even after a disastrous season where the F/V Akutan ended up disabled, the crew was hopeful the fish could be saved and they would get paid. That didn’t happen.

Body recovered downstream of Carlanna Lake Dam

Leila Kheiry, KRBD – Ketchikan

The body of a woman has been recovered downstream from Ketchikan’s Carlanna Lake Dam.

UAA names economics lab after Nobel laureate Vernon Smith

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Nobel laureate economist Vernon Smith spent three years at the University of Alaska Anchorage late in his career, and UAA has now named the centerpiece of its experimental economics program after him.

AK: The Birdman of Alcatraz’s grisly Juneau connection

Matt Miller, KTOO – Juneau

In this spooky pre-Halloween edition of AK, we revisit the scene of the crime, the site of a cold-blooded murder over a hundred years ago in Juneau. KTOO’s Matt Miller spent this summer researching what happened when the Birdman of Alcatraz killed for the first time

49 Voices: Carissa Pearce of Anchorage

Dave Waldron, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

This week we’re keeping the Halloween theme going with Carissa Pearce who writes under the moniker The Fermeted Alaskan. Pearce lives in Anchorage, but creates drink recipes for the New Orleans-based company Tales of the Cocktail, and we got her to share some of her favorite Halloween-inspired concoctions.