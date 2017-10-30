Midnight Sun Jazz October, 28th 2017

Here’s the Saturday October, 28th 2017 edition of Midnight Sun Jazz, with host Ed Ulman. Playlists for previous shows can be found here.

Every other week Midnight Sun Jazz takes the listener on a musical exploration of the diverse sounds, known fondly, as the music of the Americas or as Dr. Billy Talor puts it, “America’s classical music.” A body of musical styles and improvised performances known as swing, bebop, hard bop, Latin jazz, salsa, jazz-rock fusion, to name a few. Midnight Sun Jazz presents the finest recorded performances by international, national, regional and local improvising musical artists committed to keeping the music of the Americas sounding throughout the world.

The show’s opening and closing theme music, “ Midnight Sun”, was composed by jazz vibraphonist and big band leader Lionel Hampton. Original performances of the theme, as performed by a wide variety of artists, are featured each week. Ed Ulman, your host, studied jazz at the Lionel Hampton School of Music in addition to performing, recording, and producing jazz concerts professionally.

All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Song Title (composer)

Artist Name

Album Title

Duration

Midnight Sun – Lionel Hampton

Diane Reeves

When You Know

5:44

A Time for Love

Bill Watrous

A Time for Love

4:16

Shiny Stockings

Count Basie Big Band

April In Paris

5:19

Blue Train

Conrad Herwig

The Latin Side of John Coltrane

5:45

Havana

Bill Cunliffe

Imaginacion

6:52

Palmieri’s Mood

Brian Lynch

Spheres of Influence

9:46

In A Mellow Tone

Duke Ellington Orchestra

16 Most Requested Songs

2:42

Don’t Get Around Much Anymore

Duke Ellington Orchestra

16 Most Requested Songs

3:04

Perdido

Duke Ellington Orchestra featuring Clark Terry

16 Most Requested Songs

2:50

Rocks in my Bed

Betty Roche

Gentle Duke

4:12

Blues in Baxter’s Pad

The Gene Harris Quartet

A Little Piece of Heaven

6:34

We’ll Always Be Together

Eddie Daniel

Beautiful Love

5:04

Trifling

Glenn Kostur

Trifling

4:15

Terrestris

Bobby Shew – George Robert Quintet

Live in Switzerland

8:44

I Hear A Rapsody

John Coltrane Lush Life (Remastered)

6:02

Have You Met Miss Jones

Chet Baker and George Coleman

Smokin’ with the Chet Baker Quintet

6:39

Long Ago and Far Away

Art Pepper

The Art of Pepper

4:24

Stolen Moments

Oliver Nelson

Blues and the Abstract Truth

8:47

Summertime

The Ray Brown Trio featuring Gene Harris

& Jeff Hamilton

Bam Bam Bam

7:15

Kum Ba Ya

The Lynne Arriale Trio

Arise

5:30

Goodbye

J.J. Johnson

The Trombone Master

2:09

Midnight Sun – Lionel Hampton

Sarah Vaughn

How Long Has This Been Going On

4:36