Midnight Sun Jazz October, 28th 2017

Here’s the Saturday October, 28th 2017 edition of Midnight Sun Jazz, with host Ed Ulman. Playlists for previous shows can be found here.
Every other week Midnight Sun Jazz takes the listener on a musical exploration of the diverse sounds, known fondly, as the music of the Americas or as Dr. Billy Talor puts it, “America’s classical music.” A body of musical styles and improvised performances known as swing, bebop, hard bop, Latin jazz, salsa, jazz-rock fusion, to name a few. Midnight Sun Jazz presents the finest recorded performances by international, national, regional and local improvising musical artists committed to keeping the music of the Americas sounding throughout the world.
All tracks played are listed below in the following format:
Song Title (composer)
Artist Name
Album Title
Duration
————————————
Midnight Sun – Lionel Hampton
Diane Reeves
When You Know
5:44
A Time for Love
Bill Watrous
A Time for Love
4:16
Shiny Stockings
Count Basie Big Band
April In Paris
5:19
Blue Train
Conrad Herwig
The Latin Side of John Coltrane
5:45
Havana
Bill Cunliffe
Imaginacion
6:52
Palmieri’s Mood
Brian Lynch
Spheres of Influence
9:46
In A Mellow Tone
Duke Ellington Orchestra
16 Most Requested Songs
2:42
Don’t Get Around Much Anymore
Duke Ellington Orchestra
16 Most Requested Songs
3:04
Perdido
Duke Ellington Orchestra featuring Clark Terry
16 Most Requested Songs
2:50
Rocks in my Bed
Betty Roche
Gentle Duke
4:12
Blues in Baxter’s Pad
The Gene Harris Quartet
A Little Piece of Heaven
6:34
We’ll Always Be Together
Eddie Daniel
Beautiful Love
5:04
Trifling
Glenn Kostur
Trifling
4:15
Terrestris
Bobby Shew – George Robert Quintet
Live in Switzerland
8:44
I Hear A Rapsody
John Coltrane Lush Life (Remastered)
6:02
Have You Met Miss Jones
Chet Baker and George Coleman
Smokin’ with the Chet Baker Quintet
6:39
Long Ago and Far Away
Art Pepper
The Art of Pepper
4:24
Stolen Moments
Oliver Nelson
Blues and the Abstract Truth
8:47
Summertime
The Ray Brown Trio featuring Gene Harris
& Jeff Hamilton
Bam Bam Bam
7:15
Kum Ba Ya
The Lynne Arriale Trio
Arise
5:30
Goodbye
J.J. Johnson
The Trombone Master
2:09
Midnight Sun – Lionel Hampton
Sarah Vaughn
How Long Has This Been Going On
4:36