Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017

When US Senators listen to Arctic voices, only some resonate

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

Eleven Alaskans testified before the U.S. Senate Energy Committee Thursday, for and against drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. While senators said they wanted to listen to the people of the Arctic, many seemed to hear selectively.

Costs are uncertain on Alaska criminal justice bill

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

Department of Corrections officials estimate the new bill could cost between $1.6 billion and just over $4.3 billion dollars.

Alaska Airlines pilots disappointed that large wage increases still have them behind peers

Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Alaska Airlines pilots are getting a significant boost in pay. An arbitration panel ruled Tuesday to increase the pilots’ wages.

Gov. Walker, Meyer headed to China with Trump

Rashah McChesney, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

Walker wouldn’t say if he planned to announce any deals with potential partners for Alaska’s $45 billion LNG project.

UAF looks to address hiring, pay discrepancies between men and women

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

In a move is prompted by employees, the University of Alaska Fairbanks is taking action to address workforce diversity and equity issues.

As legal Mat-Su marijuana blossomed, tax revenue grew too

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Revenue from legal marijuana sales in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough has steadily grown since the first pot shops opened there in March. And so, too, has the associated tax revenue flowing into borough coffers.

Cruise industry’s Juneau lawsuit could set wider precedent

Jacob Resneck, KTOO – Juneau

A federal lawsuit brought by the cruise ship industry against the City and Borough of Juneau says its passenger head tax is unconstitutional. If the industry prevails it could impact the statewide passenger fee.

Ask a Climatologist: Why do some lakes freeze faster than others?

Annie Feidt, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

One important factor is the depth of the lake. But there are other variables too.