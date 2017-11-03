Grandparents taking care of grandchildren

The drug epidemic is leaving kids without parents able to take care of them. On this Hometown Alaska, we’ll meet some of the people who are trying to help–grandparents who are raising families. Substance abuse, drugs and alcohol, tears apart Alaska families, but families can be resilient, too. Join us with your questions as we talk about supporting grandparents who raising kids.

HOST: Charles Wohlforth

GUESTS:

David Carey II , Volunteers of America Grandfamilies Program

, Volunteers of America Grandfamilies Program Rozann Kimpton, great-grandparent

