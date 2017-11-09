Fight night at Perseverance Theatre!

When Perseverance Theatre of Juneau opens its second show of its Anchorage season with The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity by Kristoffer Diaz the audience will be treated to a ring-side performance of professional wrestling throw-downs, head slams and enormous egos. Tune into Stage Talk this week to meet one of the “wrestlers” Jacob Athyal (“VP”) and Perseverance Theatre’s Executive Artistic Director Art Rotch and hear about what goes on backstage in one of America’s favorite pastimes. The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity performs November 9-19 in the Sydney Laurence Theatre.
HOST:
GUESTS:
- Jacob Athyal, “VP”
- Art Rotch, Executive Artistic Director
ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday, November 10 at 2:45 p.m.
SUBSCRIBE: Get Stage Talk updates automatically — via:
Stage Talk Calendar For information about upcoming or current shows, please click on a link below.
- Anchorage Symphony
- Midnight Sun Theatre
- Blue Chair Productions
- Last Frontier Theatre Conference
- Anchorage Dinner Theatre
- Perseverance Theatre
- Cyrano’s Theatre Company
- UAA Theatre and Dance
- UAA Music
- Anchorage Community Theatre
- Pulse Dance Company
- Valley Performing Arts
- Alaska Fine Arts Academy
- TBA Theatre
- ATY
- Alaska Dance Theatre
- Anchorage Opera
- Momentum Dance Collective
- Out North Contemporary Art House
- RKP Productions
- Toss Pot Productions
- Urban Yeti Improv
- Scared Scriptless