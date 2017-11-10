Justice Alaska talks about parole and probation

Parole and probation are key aspects of our justice system. Their mission and goals are ambitious, from developing and maintaining public safety to increasing offender

accountability to victims and communities, to working to help offenders with adult basic education and substance abuse counseling and education, giving them tools to avoid offending again.

Learn the difference between parole and probation, and how each initiative fits into the context of the Alaska justice system. This show is an opportunity to learn about the role of the men and women who do this work, and also how recent policy initiatives in SB 91 and SB 54 influence and affect the work in probation and parole.

Join co-hosts Senior Judge Elaine Andrews and Kathleen McCoy, along with two professionals from the Probation & Parole office within the Alaska Department of Corrections, to learn more the mission and goals of this office. Your questions and comments are welcome.

HOST: Senior Judge Elaine Andrews and Kathleen McCoy

GUESTS:

Carrie Belden, director, Parole and Probation director, Dept. of Corrections



Amy Abbott, Mat-Su probation chief

LINKS/BACKROUND