Justice Alaska talks about parole and probation

Parole and probation are key aspects of our justice system. Their mission and goals are ambitious, from developing and maintaining public safety to increasing offender
accountability to victims and communities, to working to help offenders with adult basic education and substance abuse counseling and education, giving them tools to avoid offending again.
Learn the difference between parole and probation, and how each initiative fits into the context of the Alaska justice system. This show is an opportunity to learn about the role of the men and women who do this work, and also how recent policy initiatives in SB 91 and SB 54 influence and affect the work in probation and parole.
Join co-hosts Senior Judge Elaine Andrews and Kathleen McCoy, along with two professionals from the Probation & Parole office within the Alaska Department of Corrections, to learn more the mission and goals of this office. Your questions and comments are welcome.
HOST: Senior Judge Elaine Andrews and Kathleen McCoy
GUESTS:
- Carrie Belden, director, Parole and Probation director, Dept. of Corrections
- Amy Abbott, Mat-Su probation chief
LINKS/BACKROUND
- Parole and Probation, goals and objectives, Dept. of Corrections website
- Parole and Probation: A Snapshot from the UAA Justice Center
- Hitting Reset, 5-part series on Life After Prison, Alaska Public Media, 2015
- Crime bill’s treatment of Alaska probation violators criticized, AP, Mar. 4 2016
PARTICIPATE:
- Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (2:00 – 3:00pm)
- Send email to hometown@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air) hometown@alaskapublic.org
- Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)
- REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, November 15, 2017, 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. (Alaska time)
- SUBSCRIBE: Get Hometown, Alaska updates automatically — via email, RSS or podcasts.