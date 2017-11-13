Alaska News Nightly: Monday, Nov. 13, 2017

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Legislature’s chambers part ways as special session fizzles out

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

The impasse is a result of the two chambers having different views on the two bills on the special session agenda.

UA regents approve operating budget

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

A $917 million dollar University of Alaska system operating budget for next year approved by UA Regents, does not include non-union employee pay raises. UA president Jim Johnsen addressed the lack of pay increases when rolling out the FY 19 budget request for regents at a meeting Thursday.

One dead in fatal Delta Junction road incident

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

A woman was struck and killed by a car along the Alaska Highway near Delta Junction today.

Power returns to Newtok after 3-day blackout

Anna Rose MacArthur, KYUK – Bethel

The lights are back on in Newtok. After three days without electricity, power returned to the village Sunday evening.

A potential neighbor to the Pebble Mine sees both sides

Elizabeth Harball, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

At least one resident who lives in a community near where Pebble would be developed is still deciding whether the mine is a good idea.

State challenges national forest roadless rule again

Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska – Juneau

The state is again trying to overturn the U.S. Forest Service’s roadless rule. Officials appealed a court decision that threw out an earlier state challenge.

Kloosterboer fined $10,000 for late reporting of ammonia leak

Laura Kraegel, KUCB – Unalaska

After a dangerous ammonia leak last winter, Kloosterboer Dutch Harbor is renovating its refrigeration system, investing in its hazmat team, and paying a $10,008 fine.

Northwest has new regional HUD boss

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

The Trump Administration has appointed a new Northwest regional director for HUD, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Bureau of Land Management looks into environmental impact of Iditarod

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

The Bureau of Land Management is reviewing impacts of races and commercial tours on BLM portions of the Iditarod Trail. The environmental assessments cover the trail between the Alaska Range and the village of Nikolai, and from Kaltag and Unalakleet.

Alaska game board to decide legality of hedgehog-like pet

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Along with setting Alaska’s hunting regulations, the state Board of Game also makes decisions about what animals Alaskans are allowed to keep as pets or livestock. At this year’s meeting, currently underway in Anchorage, the game board is considering a proposal to allow a new species: the lesser hedgehog tenrec.

UAF hold seminars on permafrost’s effect on buildings

Robert Hannon, KUAC – Fairbanks

Climate change models continue to show high latitudes heating up before other parts of the globe. In Alaska thawing permafrost threatens buildings and roads. A series of seminars in Fairbanks for builders and homeowners offer information on techniques to meet the challenge.