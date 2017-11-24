A Closer Look: Tides – The Science and Spirit of the Ocean

Today’s program features a discussion with mariner, surfer and author, Jonathan White about his book Tides-The Science and Spirit of the Ocean. White spent ten years researching tides and the global effects of tidal action after his boat nearly sank in Alaska.

White grew up on the California coast. He built a sailboat in college and spent a lot of time on the water. In his twenties, he bought a 65 foot wooden schooner and started a school on the boat, conducting seminars on natural history, whale research and writing all along the California coast and up into Southeast Alaska, where he almost lost the boat in a large gale and tide.

REPORTER: Lori Townsend, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

BROADCAST: Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017

