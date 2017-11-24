Alaska News Nightly: Friday, Nov. 24, 2017

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn
Troopers identify skier killed in avalanche
Associated Press
Alaska authorities have released the name of a skier who died in an avalanche.
Double Thanksgiving Shootout wins give UAA women a championship, keep men alive in tournament
Emily Russell and Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage
Thanksgiving saw the final Great Alaska Shootout at the University of Alaska Anchorage, and local college basketball fans had plenty to be thankful for.
Final day for Donlin to review draft permit to discharge wastewater in Crooked Creek
Anna Rose MacArthur, KYUK – Bethel
Donlin Gold has taken another step toward opening its proposed mine. State regulators have sent Donlin a draft permit for discharging wastewater into Crooked Creek before it flows into the Kuskokwim River.
Hatcher Pass receives $500,000 grant for new chairlift
Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage
Hatcher Pass is now a half-million dollars closer to having a chairlift for snowboarders and skiers.
Government database aims to slow opioid crisis in Alaska
Julia Caulfield, KTOO – Juneau
A state program is tackling the opioid epidemic in Alaska, but some worry it could have negative side effects.
Governor signs Petersburg land bill
Joe Viechnicki, KFSK – Petersburg
A major increase to the land granted to the new Petersburg borough is now official. Governor Bill Walker Thursday signed legislation granting over 14-thousand acres of state land to the local government.
AK: Various looks at the controversial Alaska Day
Emily Kwong, KCAW – Sitka
The holidays are a time of tradition, but also reflection for why we celebrate the way we do. And in Sitka, no holiday is as much of a lightning rod for cultural debate as Alaska Day.
49 Voices: Eileen Starr of Anchorage
Wesley Early, Alaska Pulbic Media – Anchorage
This week we’re hearing from Eileen Starr in Anchorage. Starr is a site coordinator for the Mountain View site for Anchorage Thanksgiving Blessing. On Monday, she and hundreds of volunteers helped give families across Anchorage food for Thanksgiving.