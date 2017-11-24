Alaska News Nightly: Friday, Nov. 24, 2017

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Troopers identify skier killed in avalanche

Associated Press

Alaska authorities have released the name of a skier who died in an avalanche.

Double Thanksgiving Shootout wins give UAA women a championship, keep men alive in tournament

Emily Russell and Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Thanksgiving saw the final Great Alaska Shootout at the University of Alaska Anchorage, and local college basketball fans had plenty to be thankful for.

Final day for Donlin to review draft permit to discharge wastewater in Crooked Creek

Anna Rose MacArthur, KYUK – Bethel

Donlin Gold has taken another step toward opening its proposed mine. State regulators have sent Donlin a draft permit for discharging wastewater into Crooked Creek before it flows into the Kuskokwim River.

Hatcher Pass receives $500,000 grant for new chairlift

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Hatcher Pass is now a half-million dollars closer to having a chairlift for snowboarders and skiers.

Government database aims to slow opioid crisis in Alaska

Julia Caulfield, KTOO – Juneau

A state program is tackling the opioid epidemic in Alaska, but some worry it could have negative side effects.

Governor signs Petersburg land bill

Joe Viechnicki, KFSK – Petersburg

A major increase to the land granted to the new Petersburg borough is now official. Governor Bill Walker Thursday signed legislation granting over 14-thousand acres of state land to the local government.

AK: Various looks at the controversial Alaska Day

Emily Kwong, KCAW – Sitka

The holidays are a time of tradition, but also reflection for why we celebrate the way we do. And in Sitka, no holiday is as much of a lightning rod for cultural debate as Alaska Day.

49 Voices: Eileen Starr of Anchorage

Wesley Early, Alaska Pulbic Media – Anchorage

This week we’re hearing from Eileen Starr in Anchorage. Starr is a site coordinator for the Mountain View site for Anchorage Thanksgiving Blessing. On Monday, she and hundreds of volunteers helped give families across Anchorage food for Thanksgiving.