The United States spends far more money, per capita, on health care than other countries.
Alaska has some of the highest healthcare costs in the country. Please join the discussion
on the possible reasons for Alaska’s high healthcare costs, their effects, and some possible solutions when co-host Dr. Thad Woodard interviews Cliff Groh, Chair of Alaska Common Ground, on the next Line One program.
HOST: Dr. Thad Woodard
GUESTS:
- Cliff Groh is a lawyer and writer in Anchorage. He is also the volunteer Chair of Alaska Common Ground, a non-profit organization that focuses on helping Alaskans understand and reach consensus on the major issues facing our state.
LINKS:
- Commonground.org is an Alaskan non-profit organization who mission is “To cultivate Alaska’s common ground for “government of the people, by the people, for the people” by engaging diverse citizens in active pursuit of informed mutual understanding and agreement on vital issues of public concern.”
- Commonground.org webpage “High Health Care Costs in Alaska: Facts, Causes, Consequences, and Remedies”
- Anchorage writer Charles Wohlforth’s 2016 ADN series on healthcare costs in Alaska.
- Alaska Public Media report on the State of Alaska Division of Insurance “80% rule”
- 2011 UAA Institute of Social and Economic Research report on Alaska health care costs (PDF).
- Uwe Reinhardt, PhD Health Affairs article ”It’s the Prices, Stupid: Why the United States is so Different From Other Countries”.
