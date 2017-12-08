High health care costs in Alaska

The United States spends far more money, per capita, on health care than other countries.

Alaska has some of the highest healthcare costs in the country. Please join the discussion

on the possible reasons for Alaska’s high healthcare costs, their effects, and some possible solutions when co-host Dr. Thad Woodard interviews Cliff Groh, Chair of Alaska Common Ground, on the next Line One program.

GUESTS:

Cliff Groh is a lawyer and writer in Anchorage. He is also the volunteer Chair of Alaska Common Ground, a non-profit organization that focuses on helping Alaskans understand and reach consensus on the major issues facing our state.

LIVE BROADCAST: Monday, December 11, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Monday, December 11, 2017, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT

