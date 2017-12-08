This month Arctic Entries brings you: Treat Yo’ Self: Stories of Guilty Pleasures, Self-Improvement, and Over-Indulgence. In the spirit of This American Life, The Moth, and other storytelling events, Arctic Entries brings Alaskans to the stage to share their personal stories: funny, sad and sweet. At every performance, people tell a seven-minute long true story about themselves relating to the show’s theme. Local musicians perform a few songs as well. Proceeds made from Arctic Entries’s ticket sales go to a non-profit partner selected at the beginning of each season.
SPEAKERS:
- Quinn Bates Janigo – Saving Fishes Lives
- Becca Patterson – Facing Your Fears
- Raj Modi – 1.8 GPA, 4.0 Sarcasm
- Emma Brooks – From Darkness Comes Light
- Melanie Bladow – Chemistry of Attraction
- Zachariah Hughes – Hitting My Alaska Puberty
- Amanda Dale – Beauty and Acceptance
HOSTS: Jason Brandeis and Rosey Robards
BROADCAST: Tuesday, December 12, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. (Alaska time)
RECORDED: Tuesday, November 14, 2017 at the Alaska Center for the Performing Arts