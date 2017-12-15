Learning about the solstice, Susitna River and gun safety

The next Outdoor Explorer is on the solstice, a truly outdoor event, as I try to really understand what happens in space to bring us the shortest day of the year. This will be your opportunity to hear me be confused as part of our celebration of the soon to be lengthening days. We’ll also be talking about protecting the Susitna River, winter diving, and safety with both guns and bear spray.



HOST: Charles Wohlforth



GUESTS:

Omega Smith – director, UAA Planetarium

director, UAA Planetarium Mike Woods – president, Susitna River Coalition

– president, Susitna River Coalition Eric D. Boyer – Training Coordinator, The Alaska Training Cooperative/UAA’s Center for Human Development

– Training Coordinator, The Alaska Training Cooperative/UAA’s Center for Human Development Jason Slemons – Alaska born & raised, telling a story at Alaska Trails’ Trail Tales Event

LINKS:

BROADCAST: Thursday, December 21, 2017. 2:00 pm – 3:00 p.m. AKT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Thursday, January 4, 2018. 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. AKT

