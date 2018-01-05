This month Arctic Entries brings you: In the Dark: Stories of hiding out, getting hoodwinked and burning the midnight oil. In the spirit of This American Life, The Moth, and other storytelling events, Arctic Entries brings Alaskans to the stage to share their personal stories: funny, sad and sweet. At every performance, people tell a seven-minute long true story about themselves relating to the show’s theme. Local musicians perform a few songs as well. Proceeds made from Arctic Entries’s ticket sales go to a non-profit partner selected at the beginning of each season.
SPEAKERS:
- Olivia Cohn – The Bird Call-Off
- Teeka Ballas – No More Secrets
- Ben Breun – Lesson Learned
- Terre Kimble – The Pain of Losing a Child
- Corey and Ginny Jackson – Our Foster Journey
- Tim Nixon – A Career Spent in Service to Others
- Nikka-Angela Macaraeg – Santa is Real!
HOSTS: Rosey Robards & Cody Liska
BROADCAST: Tuesday, January 10, 2018 at 7:00 p.m. (Alaska time)
RECORDED: Tuesday, December 5, 2017 at the Alaska Center for the Performing Arts