Taxidermy turns out to be a complex subject with a lot going on. Who knew? There are even people getting animals mounted for display who don’t hunt. On the next Outdoor Explorer, we’ll have Alaska’s most famous taxidermist, who also made his name in reality TV, Russell Knight. And then a woman from the next generation of taxidermy who is helping making this old art form bigger than ever.

HOST: Charles Wohlforth



GUESTS:

Samantha Huckstep , Naturally Wild Taxidermy

, Naturally Wild Taxidermy Russel Knight, Knight’s Taxidermy

LINKS:

BROADCAST: Thursday, January 11, 2018. 2:00 pm – 3:00 p.m. AKT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Thursday, January 18, 2018. 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. AKT

