Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018

After budget cuts and crime spikes, Alaska prosecutors struggle to keep up

The State of Alaska doesn’t have enough criminal attorneys and is struggling to prosecute violent crimes, according to the Department of Law. Plus, budget cuts are being felt most acutely in parts of the state that are also seeing a jump in violent crime.

Zachariah Hughes/AKPM – Anchorage

Juneau’s legal bills mount from cruise ship lawsuit

The Juneau Assembly approved another quarter million dollars to defend itself in a federal lawsuit brought by the cruise ship industry.

Jacob Resneck/KTOO – Juneau

Wasilla city council votes to ban plastic bags, effective July 1

The Wasilla City Council voted Monday night to ban single-use plastic bags, the first such ban for a community in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, where a larger effort to tax plastic bags borough-wide is also underway.

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Alaska Airlines workers to get $1,000 bonuses after tax cut Trump signed

Alaska Airlines is awarding $1,000 bonuses to its workers after the recently passed corporate tax cut.

Tom Banse/Northwest News Network

Harris Air lands in Haines

Almost a year after Haines was left with only one option for flying in and out, there’s a new airline in town.

Abby Collins/KHNS – Haines

Ferry or scrap metal? Retired state ferry’s future uncertain

The state ferry Taku will keep its name — and possibly its job — after it leaves Alaska. But it could also be cut up for scrap.

Ed Schoenfeld/CoastAlaska

Southeast ferries fall victim to weather, mechanical problems

Rough weather and a mechanical breakdown are affecting Alaska Marine Highway service in Southeast Alaska.

Ed Schoenfeld/CoastAlaska

Juneau’s eagle nest buffers scrapped on 5-4 vote

Protections for eagle nests have been removed from Juneau’s land use code following action by the Juneau Assembly that came down to a single vote.

Jacob Resneck/KTOO – Juneau

North Pole awards $52M water-system contract to Fairbanks firm

Work on a $52 million project to expand North Pole’s municipal water system is expected to begin within a few weeks, and the City Council has awarded the contract to a Fairbanks company.

Tim Ellis/KUAC – Fairbanks

Sitka down to one hospital for childbirth

Sitka Community Hospital closed its labor and delivery program Friday, moving up the closure date by three months due to staffing shortages.

Emily Kwong/KCAW – Sitka