Education advocate Alyse Galvin to challenge Congressman Don Young

Congressman Don Young has a challenger in this year’s midterm elections. At an event in Anchorage on Thursday evening, Alyse Galvin is set to announce her bid for Alaska’s single seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

A release from her campaign introduces Galvin as a mother, a leader, and a fighter for working families in Alaska.

Her career has largely focused on education, working for years as a teacher. More recently Galvin founded the public education coalition called Great Alaska Schools.

It was through that coalition that Galvin spoke out against the nomination of Betsy DeVos as Secretary of Education for the Trump Administration.

Along with continuing to advocate for public education, Galvin’s campaign announcement says she will focus on healthcare, the economy, and the opioid epidemic.

Galvin will run as an independent candidate and appear on the Democratic primary ballot in August.

Congressman Don Young is the longest serving member of the U.S. House of Representatives, holding the seat Alyse Galvin is vying for since 1973.

Emily Russell is the voice of Alaska morning news as Alaska Public Media’s Morning News Host and Producer. Originally from the Adirondacks in upstate New York, Emily moved to Alaska in 2012. She skied her way through three winters in Fairbanks, earning her Master’s degree in Northern Studies from UAF. Emily’s career in radio started in Nome in 2015, reporting for KNOM on everything from subsistence whale harvests to housing shortages in Native villages. She then worked for KCAW in Sitka, finally seeing what all the fuss with Southeast, Alaska was all about. Back on the road system, Emily is looking forward to driving her Subaru around the region to hike, hunt, fish and pick as many berries as possible. When she’s not talking into the mic in the morning, Emily can be found reporting from the peaks above Anchorage to the rivers around Southcentral.

