Anchorage author chronicles 8-year friendship with Dizzy Gillespie

The inclusive language in the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I have a dream” speech may stand in stark contrast to the climate of political and racial divide in America in 2018. But Monday’s holiday, dedicated to Dr. King, is a good opportunity to honor others who have helped bring people together across race and class lines. Although he might not come immediately to mind, musician Dizzy Gillespie did just that.

A new book by Anchorage author David Brown, chronicles an eight-year friendship between the two men. Dizzy Gillespie united people around music and through his spiritual beliefs. In his book, Shadowing Dizzy Gillespie, Brown says he first heard the jazz legend at Blues Alley in Washington, D.C. and met him the same night.

Click the play button below for Brown’s interview with Alaska News Nightly host Lori Townsend.

Listen now