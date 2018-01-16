Algo Nuevo January 14, 2017

By -

Here’s the Sunday, January 14th, 2017 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.

If you have questions, comments or music requests for host Dave Luera, send email to algonuevo@alaskapublic.org or post your comment at the bottom of this post.

All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Song Title
Artist Name
Album Title
CD Label
Duration

————————————

 

Samba Pa Ti

Santana

The Best of Santana

Columbia

448

 

Cumbias Mix

Mazz

Club Mix

Freddie

1828

 

El Gallo Copeton

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

342

 

Mariachi Jam

Lorenzo Antonio

Los 15 Grandes 2017

El Baile Grande

523

 

Cafe En Mi Balcon

Sparx

Los 15 Grandes 2017

El Baile Grande

307

 

La Mucura

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

456

 

Soy Como Las Palomitas

Ruben Ramos and the Mexican Revolution

El Idolo De Tejas

Revolution

321

 

Mirala

Ruben Ramos and the Mexican Revolution

El Idolo De Tejas

Revolution

424

 

Medley

Selena

Ones

EMI Latin

708

 

Negra Tomasa

August

August V Generations

Sound Garden

501

 

Boogie Woogie

August

August V Generations

Sound Garden

615

 

Tengo Miedo

Chelsea and Steve Chavez

Sinceramente

Randall

310

 

Luna Llena

Chelsea Chavez

Sinceramente

Randall

358

 

A Mover El Bote

Liberty Band

Puro San Anto

TMR

333

 

Oldies Medley

Liberty Band

Puro San Anto

TMR

610

 

What the World Needs Now is Love Sweet Love

Santana/Isley Brothers

Power of Peace

Starfaith

530

 

Mercy, Mercy Me

Santana/Isley Brothers

Power of Peace

Starfaith

404

 

Las Nubes

Chris Arellano

Los 15 Grandes 2017

El Baile Grande

417

 

El Alborotado

Divino

Los 15 Grandes 2017

El Baile Grande

422

 

Las Morenitas

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

403

 

Rancheras Mix

Ramon Ayala

Club Mix

Freddie

1849

 

Era Muy Joven

Elida Reyna Y Avante

Al Fin Completa

Freddie

358

 

Para Todas Las Mujeres

Elida Reyna Y Avante

Al Fin Completa

Freddie

349

 

No Le Digan

Darren Cordova Y Calor

Naci Para Amarte

DMC

403

 

Entre Copa Y Copa

Darren Cordova Y Calor

Naci Para Amarte

DMC

408

 

Despacito

Severo Y Grupo Fuego

Promo

SVM

434

 

Mi Soldadita

Los Cruizers

Music to My Heart

Maracas Music

349

 

Estoy Enamorado

Andrew T Gonzales

Promo

DMC

356

 

Mambo # 5

Los Cruizers

Conjunto Blues

Maracas Music

246

 

Piel Morena Medley

Joe T Campos Y Piel Morena Band

Promo

Unknown

849

 

