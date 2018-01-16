Algo Nuevo January 14, 2017

Here’s the Sunday, January 14th, 2017 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.
If you have questions, comments or music requests for host Dave Luera, send email to algonuevo@alaskapublic.org or post your comment at the bottom of this post.
All tracks played are listed below in the following format:
Song Title
Artist Name
Album Title
CD Label
Duration
————————————
Samba Pa Ti
Santana
The Best of Santana
Columbia
448
Cumbias Mix
Mazz
Club Mix
Freddie
1828
El Gallo Copeton
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
342
Mariachi Jam
Lorenzo Antonio
Los 15 Grandes 2017
El Baile Grande
523
Cafe En Mi Balcon
Sparx
Los 15 Grandes 2017
El Baile Grande
307
La Mucura
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
456
Soy Como Las Palomitas
Ruben Ramos and the Mexican Revolution
El Idolo De Tejas
Revolution
321
Mirala
Ruben Ramos and the Mexican Revolution
El Idolo De Tejas
Revolution
424
Medley
Selena
Ones
EMI Latin
708
Negra Tomasa
August
August V Generations
Sound Garden
501
Boogie Woogie
August
August V Generations
Sound Garden
615
Tengo Miedo
Chelsea and Steve Chavez
Sinceramente
Randall
310
Luna Llena
Chelsea Chavez
Sinceramente
Randall
358
A Mover El Bote
Liberty Band
Puro San Anto
TMR
333
Oldies Medley
Liberty Band
Puro San Anto
TMR
610
What the World Needs Now is Love Sweet Love
Santana/Isley Brothers
Power of Peace
Starfaith
530
Mercy, Mercy Me
Santana/Isley Brothers
Power of Peace
Starfaith
404
Las Nubes
Chris Arellano
Los 15 Grandes 2017
El Baile Grande
417
El Alborotado
Divino
Los 15 Grandes 2017
El Baile Grande
422
Las Morenitas
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
403
Rancheras Mix
Ramon Ayala
Club Mix
Freddie
1849
Era Muy Joven
Elida Reyna Y Avante
Al Fin Completa
Freddie
358
Para Todas Las Mujeres
Elida Reyna Y Avante
Al Fin Completa
Freddie
349
No Le Digan
Darren Cordova Y Calor
Naci Para Amarte
DMC
403
Entre Copa Y Copa
Darren Cordova Y Calor
Naci Para Amarte
DMC
408
Despacito
Severo Y Grupo Fuego
Promo
SVM
434
Mi Soldadita
Los Cruizers
Music to My Heart
Maracas Music
349
Estoy Enamorado
Andrew T Gonzales
Promo
DMC
356
Mambo # 5
Los Cruizers
Conjunto Blues
Maracas Music
246
Piel Morena Medley
Joe T Campos Y Piel Morena Band
Promo
Unknown
849