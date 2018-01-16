Three finalists up for consideration to fill vacant Alaska Senate seat

There are now three finalists on the short list to fill the state Senate seat left vacant by Mike Dunleavy.

Listen now

Dunleavy, a Wasilla Republican, resigned so he could focus on his gubernatorial campaign after representing Senate District E for the past five years. The district includes northern parts of the Matanuska-Susitna Borough and a section stretching from Delta Junction to Valdez.

Republicans from the district met Monday to narrow down a list of 11 applicants to three names.

They are George Rauscher, the sitting state House Representative for District 9; Todd Smoldon, who works as a teacher in Anchorage; and Tom Braund, who works for Ripe Harvest, a Christian-based organic food organization, according to his Facebook page.

Gov. Bill Walker will pick one of those three, but his appointment is subject to confirmation by Senate Republicans.

The deadline for Walker’s pick is February 14.