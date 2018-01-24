Anchorage snowboarders Mancari, Stassel named to Olympic team

The list of Alaskans headed to the Winter Olympics in a few weeks just got a little longer.

The U.S Ski Team announced this week that snowboarders Rosie Mancari and Ryan Stassel will represent the United States in PyeongChang, South Korea in February.

Mancari and Stassel both grew up in Anchorage.

Stassel is a graduate of Service High School. He competed at the 2014 Olympics in Sochi and, in 2015, won gold at the World Cup Championships in Austria. The 25-year-old will compete in two snowboarding events: big air and slopestyle and said in a post on Instagram he, “couldn’t be more hyped!”

Olympic rookie Rosie Mancari started snowboarding at Alyeska when she was just three years old. The 24-year-old graduated early from South High School to snowboard full-time in Colorado.

In a post on Instagram, Mancari said she was, “beyond excited to announce that I have been chosen to represent the US at the upcoming Olympics!”

Mancari will compete in the race-style snowboard cross event.

Mancari and Stassel join the growing list of Alaskans qualified for the 2018 Olympics. So far, there are four cross-country skiers qualified for the winter games and more are expected to be named to the Olympic team this week.