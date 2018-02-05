Earthquakes and tsunamis

Alaskans know about the 7.9 earthquake that shook the state Jan. 23, but just how did the scientists figure out the exact location of the quake — as they do for tremors around the world. What is the process for sharing that information? And, should major disaster strike, how could the federal government step in to help Alaskans recover?

HOST: Larry Persily

GUESTS:

Kenneth Macpherson – U.S. Tsunami Warning Center (Palmer)

Participate:

Call 550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast

Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

Send email to talk@alaskapublic.org (comments may be read on air)

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, February 6, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Talk of Alaska updates automatically by email, RSS or podcast.