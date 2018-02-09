Alaska News Nightly: Friday, Feb. 9, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Walker picks Mat-Su Assembly member Kowalke for state Senate

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

Matanuska-Susitna Borough Assembly member Randall Kowalke has been appointed today by Governor Bill Walker to the state Senate.

More layoffs announced at Prudhoe Bay

Elizabeth Harball, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

Over 260 Alaska workers in Prudhoe Bay will be laid off March 31 as a result of a contract change with oil company BP.

Ben Anderson-Agimuk resigns from legislative position

Teresa Cotsirilos, KYUK – Bethel

On Thursday, Ben Anderson-Agimuk resigned from his position as a House District 38 legislative aide in order to dedicate more time to filling former Representative Zach Fansler’s seat.

Alaska sends a record-breaking number of athletes to the Olympics

Emily Russell, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The 2018 Winter Olympics begin in PyeongChang, South Korea on Friday and a record number of Alaskan athletes competing for medals over the next few weeks.

International “range states” meet to discuss polar bear conservation

Ravenna Koenig, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Fairbanks

“The number one challenge is loss of polar bear habitat, meaning sea ice,” says James Wilder, the polar bear program leader for the US Fish and Wildlife Service.

Iditarod mushers demand board president resignation, don’t get it

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The Iditarod Official Finisher’s Club called for the immediate resignation of Iditarod Board President Andy Baker. The club’s letter to the board said Baker has “jeopardized the integrity of our whole livelihood through his poor leadership.”

As Yukon Quest enters second half, two more racers drop out

Dan Bross and Zoe Rom, KUAC – Fairbanks

Yukon Quest leader Allen Moore departed Dawson City this morning for the second half of the thousand mile race.

AK: UAA’s Earthquake ’64 brings historic disaster to the stage

Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

UAA’s Earthquake ’64 shows how the 1964 Alaska Earthquake affected ordinary citizens in Anchorage. It’s not a traditional natural disaster play.

49 Voices: Hannah Dorough of Anchorage

Victoria Petersen, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

This week we’re hearing from Hannah Dorough in Anchorage. Dorough is an English graduate from UAA who is a ski coach for Junior Nordic.