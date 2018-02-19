Alaska News Nightly: Monday, Feb. 19, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

More than $6 billion gap in state pension funding draws concern

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

Some state senators are expressing concern about the projected shortfall in funding Alaska’s public employee pensions. But those who manage the pension funds say the shortfall will likely remain manageable.

Cheering from Alaska: Women’s relay 5th at the Olympics

Emily Russell, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The U.S women’s cross-country ski team didn’t win their first medal but they finished 5th, their best relay result ever at the Olympics.

Mumps disease hits Juneau for first time in 20 years

Associated Press

Doctors have confirmed the presence of mumps in Juneau for the first time in more than two decades.

Mining industry leads charge against salmon initiative

Christine Trudeau, KYUK – Bethel

Mining companies are putting money into a campaign to defeat the “Stand for Salmon” fish protection initiative.

Kodiak puts hold on fisheries analyst services

Kayla Desroches, KMXT – Kodiak

Kodiak may be without a fisheries analyst for a while.

Awards abound as Yukon Quest wraps up

Zoe Rom, KUAC – Fairbanks

The 2018 Yukon Quest is in the record book. Quest mushers and fans gathered over the weekend in Whitehorse to remember and celebrate the 2018 race.

Borough Assembly OKs Testing for promising woodstove emissions-control technology

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

The Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly approved a resolution that supports and authorizes testing of a type of air-pollution control technology that local advocates say will clean smoke from woodstoves and help improve the area’s air quality.

Ask a Climatologist: Linking ocean conditions and the atmosphere

Annie Feidt, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

Sea ice extent is near record low levels in the Arctic ocean and that has implications for weather patterns around the globe.

Betties ’bout to take you out

June Leffler, KSTK – Wrangell

Roller Derby’s popularity continues to rise across the country, and Southeast Alaska’s small towns are no exception. In Wrangell, local women organized the Garnet Grit Betties years ago, and the team is still going strong.