Alaska News Nightly: Monday, Feb. 19, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn
More than $6 billion gap in state pension funding draws concern
Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau
Some state senators are expressing concern about the projected shortfall in funding Alaska’s public employee pensions. But those who manage the pension funds say the shortfall will likely remain manageable.
Cheering from Alaska: Women’s relay 5th at the Olympics
Emily Russell, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage
The U.S women’s cross-country ski team didn’t win their first medal but they finished 5th, their best relay result ever at the Olympics.
Mumps disease hits Juneau for first time in 20 years
Associated Press
Doctors have confirmed the presence of mumps in Juneau for the first time in more than two decades.
Mining industry leads charge against salmon initiative
Christine Trudeau, KYUK – Bethel
Mining companies are putting money into a campaign to defeat the “Stand for Salmon” fish protection initiative.
Kodiak puts hold on fisheries analyst services
Kayla Desroches, KMXT – Kodiak
Kodiak may be without a fisheries analyst for a while.
Awards abound as Yukon Quest wraps up
Zoe Rom, KUAC – Fairbanks
The 2018 Yukon Quest is in the record book. Quest mushers and fans gathered over the weekend in Whitehorse to remember and celebrate the 2018 race.
Borough Assembly OKs Testing for promising woodstove emissions-control technology
Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks
The Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly approved a resolution that supports and authorizes testing of a type of air-pollution control technology that local advocates say will clean smoke from woodstoves and help improve the area’s air quality.
Ask a Climatologist: Linking ocean conditions and the atmosphere
Annie Feidt, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage
Sea ice extent is near record low levels in the Arctic ocean and that has implications for weather patterns around the globe.
Betties ’bout to take you out
June Leffler, KSTK – Wrangell
Roller Derby’s popularity continues to rise across the country, and Southeast Alaska’s small towns are no exception. In Wrangell, local women organized the Garnet Grit Betties years ago, and the team is still going strong.