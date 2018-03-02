Alaska News Nightly: Friday, March 2, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Listen now

Alaska SB 92 would crack down on derelict boats

Jacob Resneck, KTOO – Juneau

Senate Bill 92 would expand title and registration requirements for the tens of thousands of boats in Alaska. Supporters say better vessel tracking is key to cracking down on derelicts.

Starting positions set for 2018 Iditarod; 67 mushers to depart from Willow on Sunday

Davis Hovey, KNOM – Nome

Cody Strathe of Fairbanks will be the first musher out on the trail for the start of the 2018 Iditarod sled dog race.

Jeff King on PETA and past Iditarod protests

Lori Townsend, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals or PETA plans to protest the start of the race in Anchorage tomorrow morning. Former Iditarod champion Jeff King sat down with Lori Townsend recently to talk about the race, his career and his feelings about the animal rights activists who are against racing sled dogs.

Roll reversal: Anchorage Iditarod prep means dumping snow on city streets

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Set up for Saturday’s ceremonial Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race start in Anchorage means dumping thousands of pounds of snow on downtown streets.

State House to hear public testimony on budget in Anchorage– the same day as Iditarod start

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

The Alaska House Finance Committee will hear public testimony on the proposed budget for the fiscal year starting in July. The hearing will occur between 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Response crews reach Shuyak spill

Kayla Desroches, KMXT – Kodiak

After weather delays, response crews have made it out to an oil spill roughly 50 miles north of the City of Kodiak.

Body of snowboarder caught in avalanche recovered

Leila Kheiry, KRBD – Ketchikan

The body of Marvin Scott, 39, has been recovered. Scott of Ketchikan was caught Sunday in an avalanche on Dude Mountain. Ketchikan Volunteer Rescue Squad teams concluded their recovery efforts Thursday.

Why don’t you see people-sized salmon anymore?

John Ryan, KUOW – Seattle

While the orcas of Puget Sound are sliding toward extinction, orcas farther north have been expanding their numbers. Their burgeoning hunger for big fish may be causing the killer whales’ main prey, chinook salmon, to shrink up and down the West Coast.

AK: How an Arkansas duck tagger became a champion musher

Zoe Rom – Fairbanks

The Iditarod is upon us, and those who follow the race know that dog mushing is home to many colorful characters. It might seem strange that one of Alaska’s top mushers has a southern accent – but, when one reporter from Arkansas heard Allen Moore’s southern drawl, she immediately recognized one of her own.

49 Voices: Bede Trantina of Anchorage

Dave Waldron, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

This week we’re hearing from KSKA’s long-time program director Bede Trantina. Bede is retiring today after 39 years of public radio service.