Snow machine assisted skiing

A junior ski jumper at the Karl Eid Jumping Complex. Photo: Eric Bork, Alaska Public Media
We have some fun people to introduce you to on the next Outdoor Explorer: twin brothers came in to talk with us. They’re beer brewers, who are fanatic for snow machine-assisted backcountry skiing. This is where you ski or board remote powder slopes, but without spending the sweat to get there on foot or the money to get there on a helicopter–you ride out on a snow machine. There’s a ton of skill involved and a lot to learn, and these guys are great at talking about it.
HOST: Charles Wohlforth
SEGMENTS:
Segment 1: “Snowmachine-assisted backcountry skiing”. Brett and Rory Marenco, big snowmachine skiers/boarders, owners of the new Girdwood Brewing Company.
Segment 2: “Ski jumping juniors update”. Eric Bork, Alaska Public Media.
Segment 3: “Running Clubs”. Amy Bushatz, board member, Mat-Su Running Club.
Segment 4: “Trail meeting with archery group while missing two front teeth”. Lee Bolling, at a Trail Tales event.
BROADCAST: Thursday, March 8th, 2018. 2:00 pm – 3:00 p.m. AKT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Thursday, March 8th, 2018. 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. AKT
Eric Bork, or you can just call him “Bork” because everybody else does, is the Audio Media Content Producer for KSKA-FM. He produces and edits episodes of Outdoor Explorer, Addressing Alaskans, as well as a few other programs. He also maintains the web posts for those shows and many others on alaskapublic.org. You can sometimes hear him filling in for Morning Edition or find him operating the sound board for any of the live broadcast programs.
After escaping the Detroit area when he was 18, Bork made it up to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, where he earned a degree in Communications/Radio Broadcasting from Northern Michigan University. He spent time managing the college radio station, working for the local NPR affiliate and then in top 40 radio in Michigan before coming to Alaska to work his first few summers. After then moving to Chicago, it only took five years to convince him to move back to Alaska in 2010. When not involved in great radio programming he’s probably riding a bicycle, thinking about riding bicycles, dreaming about bikes, reading a book or planning the next place he’ll travel to. Only two continents left to conquer!