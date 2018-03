In less than 24 hours, the Iditarod front-runners have made it to the Finger Lake checkpoint, 123 miles into the 1,000-mile race. But not before checking in at Yentna and Skwentna, the first two checkpoints after leaving Willow. And, even before that, KNOM’s Davis Hovey caught up with two top candidates for Rookie of the Year: Two Rivers’ Matt Hall and Nenana’s Jessie Holmes.