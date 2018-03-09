Alaska News Nightly: Friday, March 9, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Zulkosky takes seat as House District 38 representative

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

Tiffany Zulkosky took the oath of office today to become the new state representative for Alaska’s 38th district, which includes Bethel.

House bill to declare state of emergency for Alaska Native languages passes committee

Christine Trudeau, KYUK – Bethel

A bill to declare a state of emergency for Alaska Native Languages has moved out of one state House committee and into another. House Concurrent Resolution (HCR) 19 saw widespread testimonial support from Alaska Native academics, Tribal members, and non-Native Alaskans as well.

Following alcohol complaints, governor’s office proposes meeting with Napaskiak leaders

Teresa Cotsirilos, KYUK – Bethel

The governor’s office plans to meet with leaders from Bethel and Napaskiak to discuss the impact of legal alcohol sales on Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta communities.

Larsen Bay residents fear losing school

Mitch Borden, KMXT – Kodiak

In villages across Alaska, schools are the beating hearts of rural communities. Of course, that’s where kids are educated. But school sites also often provide the only basketball courts and meeting halls around. And, in the Kodiak Archipelago, at least half of the region’s villages are facing losing their schools.

Bad weather all but shuts down critical Iditarod checkpoint

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Bad weather is hitting a crucial stretch of the Iditarod trail along the Yukon River. And that’s throwing a wrench into the plans of some of the top teams.

Musher chases bison off trail, with an ax

Davis Hovey, KNOM – Nome

Wildlife are a common occurrence on the Iditarod trail, and they sometimes have chance encounters with mushers. Now, in this year’s Iditarod, one more musher can say they’ve come across bison along the trail.

AK: Juneau shamanism retreat leader’s financial, cultural and spiritual legitimacy challenged

Scott Burton, KTOO – Juneau

Sealaska Heritage Institute says the Dance of the Deer Foundation exploits shamanism.

49 Voices: Richard Hensley of Kotzebue

Anne Hillman, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

This week we’re hearing from Richard Hensley in Kotzebue. Hensley lives in an assisted living facility now, but used to live with his sister and brother-in-law.