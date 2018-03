Bad weather is hitting a crucial stretch of the Iditarod trail along the Yukon River. And that’s throwing a wrench into the plans of some of the top teams.

One critical checkpoint is all but shut down. And teams are reconsidering their strategies, as they figure out where they’ll take their mandatory rest on the way to the coast.

Alaska Public Media’s Zachariah Hughes is on the line from the checkpoint in Anvik.

