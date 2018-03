As Girdwood’s Nicolas Petit, Norwegian Joar Leifseth Ulsom and defending champ Mitch Seavey lead a chase pack to Unalakleet and the Bering Sea coast, we talk to Alaska Public Media’s Zachariah Hughes about how the 2018 Iditarod shaped up like this and how that chase pack got so bunched up. Also on today’s Iditapod, we have a report from KCAW’s Katherine Rose about a way for Iditarod fans around the world to get connected to the race: fantasy mushing.