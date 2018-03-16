This month Arctic Entries brings you: Under the Influence: Stories of mad love, losing control, and drinking the Kool-Aid. In the spirit of This American Life, The Moth, and other storytelling events, Arctic Entries brings Alaskans to the stage to share their personal stories: funny, sad and sweet. At every performance, people tell a seven-minute long true story about themselves relating to the show’s theme. Local musicians perform a few songs as well. Proceeds made from Arctic Entries’s ticket sales go to a non-profit partner selected at the beginning of each season.
SPEAKERS:
- Sarah Jane Shine – Office Romance
- Jeff Landfield – The Time I was Kidnapped in Ukraine at Gunpoint
- Jake Malouf – Escaping the Glass Cage
- Zac – Leave No Trace Behind
- Sarah Freije – Do Not Look at the Light
- Daniel – My Amsterdam Trip
- Darl Schaaff – My Father’s Ashes
HOSTS: Rosey Robards & Cody Liska
- Arctic Entries Homepage
- Hospice of Anchorage, their non-profit partner for the 2017-2018 season
- StoryWorks AK, supporting youth voices in English class
BROADCAST: Tuesday, March 20, 2018 at 7:00 p.m. (Alaska time)
RECORDED: Tuesday, February 22, 2017 at the Beartooth Theatre Pub & Grill