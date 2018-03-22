Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, March 22, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Listen now

What’s in it for Alaska? Here are 6 things in the federal spending bill

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

The $1.3 trillion bill has many items of Alaska interest. But two things not in this bill are also of note.

Congress poised to approve $15M for village relocation in Alaska

Rachel Waldholz, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

The spending bill would double the budget of the Denali Commission, which funds infrastructure in rural Alaska. The commission says virtually all the new money will go to relocating the eroding village of Newtok.

As bridge fix continues, Glenn Highway congestion could go on for days

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

A tall load on a semi trailer collided with a highway overpass bridge on Wednesday, and damage to the bridge forced transportation officials to close the highway’s southbound lanes. Then the state’s busiest commute was detoured through Eagle River on Thursday, causing hours-long delays.

ACLU sues city of Palmer over alleged unlawful immigrant arrest

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

A civil rights group is suing an Alaska police department over what it says was the unlawful arrest and detention of an immigrant last summer.

State budget largely unchanged after 3 days of amendments

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

Minority caucus Republicans offered amendments that would cut $28 million, but none passed.

Feds take key step toward approving another Conoco development in NPR-A

Elizabeth Harball, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

If it goes forward, the project would be ConocoPhillips’s third oil development inside the boundaries of the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska.

Using wood to stay warm in Bethel

Christine Trudeau, KYUK – Bethel

More than 90 percent of households in Bethel use heating oil to keep warm, according to census data. But a lot of people supplement with wood, even though there are no trees on the tundra.

What it takes to respond to a mental health crisis

Anne Hillman, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

If someone breaks their arm or twists an ankle, we generally know what to do – brace it and get help. But what if someone is hurting mentally instead of physically? A bandage won’t help, but a Mental Health First Aid class will.