Alaska News Nightly: Friday, March 23, 2018

Senate passes spending limit after Democrats leave over ruling

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

The Alaska Senate passed a bill today intended to limit state spending. But not before Democratic senators in the minority caucus staged a protest, leaving the Senate floor.

Why Sullivan voted ‘no’ on $1.3T bill

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan typically votes with the Republican leadership in the Senate. But in the wee hours of Friday morning, Congress passed a $1.3 trillion spending bill and Sullivan voted “no.”

Increasing numbers of Alaska wildlife testing positive for Movi bacteria

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

There’s more evidence of a bacteria potentially dangerous to some Alaska wildlife.

Winter Arctic sea ice again grew far less than normal

Associated Press

U.S. government scientists say ice covering the Arctic ocean reached its second lowest extent on record this winter.

Coast Guard medevacks a man from Unalaska fishing vessel

Zoe Sobel, KUCB – Unalaska

The U.S. Coast Guard medevacked a man today from a fishing vessel near Unalaska.

The Cost of Cold: Staying warm near Fairbanks

Ravenna Koenig, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Fairbanks

“It’s something that you kind of hand down… I did it with my parents and… my grandfather. And… I guess I’m passing the torch as you would say to them,” Jeremy Eberhardt said.

State air quality regulators invite public to review cleanup plan documents

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

State air-quality regulators are inviting people who live in and around the borough’s air-pollution-plagued Nonattainment Area to take a look at a series of draft documents that outline the problem and proposed solutions.

AK: Kasigluk Yuraq tradition dances through the generations

Anna Rose MacArthur, KYUK – Bethel

The 2018 Cama-i Dance Festival was dedicated to six elders from the tundra village of Kasigluk. The elders revived Yup’ik dance in the village and serve as the foundation of the community’s dance tradition today. The community is working to never need a revival again.

49 Voices: Vanessa Duhrsen of Anchorage

Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

This week we’re hearing from Vanessa Duhrsen in Anchorage. Duhrsen is a senior at West High and recently received a Prudential Spirit of Community Award for her volunteer service throughout rural Alaska.