Alaska News Nightly: Friday, March 23, 2018

Senate passes spending limit after Democrats leave over ruling
Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau
The Alaska Senate passed a bill today intended to limit state spending. But not before Democratic senators in the minority caucus staged a protest, leaving the Senate floor.
Why Sullivan voted ‘no’ on $1.3T bill
Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.
U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan typically votes with the Republican leadership in the Senate. But in the wee hours of Friday morning, Congress passed a $1.3 trillion spending bill and Sullivan voted “no.”
Increasing numbers of Alaska wildlife testing positive for Movi bacteria
Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks
There’s more evidence of a bacteria potentially dangerous to some Alaska wildlife.
Winter Arctic sea ice again grew far less than normal
Associated Press
U.S. government scientists say ice covering the Arctic ocean reached its second lowest extent on record this winter.
Coast Guard medevacks a man from Unalaska fishing vessel
Zoe Sobel, KUCB – Unalaska
The U.S. Coast Guard medevacked a man today from a fishing vessel near Unalaska.
The Cost of Cold: Staying warm near Fairbanks
Ravenna Koenig, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Fairbanks
“It’s something that you kind of hand down… I did it with my parents and… my grandfather. And… I guess I’m passing the torch as you would say to them,” Jeremy Eberhardt said.
State air quality regulators invite public to review cleanup plan documents
Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks
State air-quality regulators are inviting people who live in and around the borough’s air-pollution-plagued Nonattainment Area to take a look at a series of draft documents that outline the problem and proposed solutions.
AK: Kasigluk Yuraq tradition dances through the generations
Anna Rose MacArthur, KYUK – Bethel
The 2018 Cama-i Dance Festival was dedicated to six elders from the tundra village of Kasigluk. The elders revived Yup’ik dance in the village and serve as the foundation of the community’s dance tradition today. The community is working to never need a revival again.
49 Voices: Vanessa Duhrsen of Anchorage
Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage
This week we’re hearing from Vanessa Duhrsen in Anchorage. Duhrsen is a senior at West High and recently received a Prudential Spirit of Community Award for her volunteer service throughout rural Alaska.