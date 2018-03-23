Do one thing different-A solution oriented approach to change

Marriage and family therapist Bill O’Hanlon states that the problem with current models of psychology and psychiatry as strategies for change is that they focus on explanations and problems rather than solutions. Unlike many of these approaches solution-oriented therapy is an optimistic and non-pathologizing approach that taps into people’s inherent potential to change. On the next Line One: Your Health Connection, author and therapist, Bill O’Hanlon joins co-host Prentiss Pemberton for a discussion about solution-oriented therapy and the power each of us have to create positive change in our lives.
HOST: Prentiss Pemberton, LCSW
GUEST:
LINKS:
- Solution-Oriented Therapy for Chronic and Severe Mental Illness
- Solution-Oriented Family Therapy video series
- A Book review of Solution-Oriented Therapy for Chronic and Severe Mental Illness (PDF)
PARTICIPATE:
- Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (2:00 – 3:00pm)
- Send email to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)
- Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)
LIVE BROADCAST: Monday, March 26, 2018, at 2:00 p.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Monday, March 26, 2018, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT
