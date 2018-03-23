What should an Alaska climate change policy look like?

Alaska is on the front lines of climate change. A recent report found that we are living through the warmest period “in the history of modern civilization” – and in Alaska, we’re warming twice as fast as the global average. So what should we do about it?
HOST: Rachel Waldholz
GUESTS:
- Nikoosh Carlo – Senior Adviser to Gov. Bill Walker on Climate Change and Arctic Policy
- Chris Rose – Renewable Energy Alaska Project
