Alaska News Nightly: Monday, March 26, 2018

House votes to restore PFDs to full $2,700

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

The Alaska House voted 21 to 19 this morning to restore the full amount for Alaska Permanent Fund dividends this year. PFDs would be roughly $2,700.

Man armed with knife dead after Anchorage police say he charged officer

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

A weekend incident in Anchorage has left a man dead after police say he came at an officer wielding a knife.

Nikolaevsk man dead and one Alaska State Trooper injured after officer-involved shooting

Aaron Bolton, KBBI – Homer

A Nikolaevsk man is dead and an Alaska State Trooper sustained serious injuries after an officer-involved shooting Saturday evening.

Marches held across the state in solidarity with DC March For Our Lives

Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

More than 1,000 people gathered at the Delaney Park Strip in Downtown Anchorage on Saturday in solidarity with the March For Our Lives in Washington D.C.

Glenn Highway detours end after bridge repairs

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Detours forced by a damaged bridge on the Glenn Highway ended in time for the state’s busiest commute this morning. The state has cited a semi driver for hitting the bridge.

In Marshall, residents protect each other in a village without police

Teresa Cotsirilos, KYUK – Bethel

For most of the past two decades, Marshall has been without police. Now residents are working out ways to defend their community on their own.

Department says Taku River salmon numbers are overestimated

Associated Press

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game says it has been overestimating how many Chinook and sockeye salmon make it up the Taku River.

After 3 decades, Washington state bans Atlantic salmon farms

John Ryan, KUOW – Seattle

Atlantic salmon farming has been banned from Washington state waters after Gov. Jay Inslee signed the restrictions on nonnative fish farms into law last week in Olympia.

Juneau schools leave room for debate in climate change curriculum

Elizabeth Jenkins, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

New science standards being considered don’t shy away from attributing it to an increase of human activity. But how that’s taught in the classroom could be up to interpretation.