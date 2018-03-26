Algo Nuevo March 25, 2018

Here’s the Sunday, March 25th, 2018 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.

If you have questions, comments or music requests for host Dave Luera, send email to algonuevo@alaskapublic.org or post your comment at the bottom of this post.

All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Song Title
Artist Name
Album Title
CD Label
Duration

————————————

 

Samba Pa Ti

Santana

The Best of Santana

Columbia

4:48

 

Que Tristesa Me Acompana

Eddie Gonzalez

20 Years of Tejano’s Greatest Hits

Tejas

3:49

 

Cumbia De Noche

Los Desperadoz

20 Years of Tejano’s Greatest Hits

Tejas

3:33

 

Tragos Profundos

Ram Herrera

20 Years of Tejano’s greatest Hits

Tejas

5:03

 

Culpanble

Latin Breed

20 Years of Tejano’s greatest Hits

Tejas

3:22

 

Luna llena

Elida Y Avante

20 Years of Tejano’s greatest Hits

Tejas

4:29

 

Te Voy Olvidar

Liberty Band

The Journey Continues

TMR

4:15

 

Cumbia Medley

Krucez

We Are the Krucez Band

Alta Vista

7:24

 

Vestida De Blanco

Liberty Band

The Journey Continues

TMR

2:58

 

Dichoso

Rudy Palacios

Mi Musica, Mi Orgullo

ES-335

3:59

 

Matame Why Don’t You

Rudy Palacios

Mi Musica, Mi Orgullo

ES-335

3:12

 

Bad Boys Power Mix

Mazz

Club Mix

Freddie

14:11

 

El Alborotado

Divino

Los 15 Grandes 2017

El Baile Grande

4:21

 

Quedemos Como Amigos

Al Hurricane Jr. & Dezi Cisneros

Los 15 Grandes 2017

El Baile Grande

3:59

 

Hace Un Ano

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

3:31

 

El Coco Rayado

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

5:03

 

Rumbo Al Sur

Christian Sanchez

Mi Herencia

Atlantis

2:59

 

Tell It Like It Is

Liberty Band

The Journey Continues

TMR

4:59

 

Oldies Medley

Liberty Band

The Journey Continues

TMR

6:35

 

Quiero Que Sepas

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

3:38

 

La Mucura

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

4:59

 

Mariachi Mix

Michael salgado

Club Mix

Freddie

11:28

 

Mi Familia Tan Bonita

Johnny Sanchez

Los 15 Grandes 2017

El Baile Grande

3:28

 

El Sabor A Miel

Tanya Griego

Los 15 Grandes 2017

El Baile Grande

3:13

 

Pensando En Ti

Rhythm Divine

Los 15 Grandes 2017

El Baile Grande

3:09

 

Como La Flor

Selena

Ones

EMI Latin

3:05

 

La Carcacha

Selena

Ones

EMI Latin

4:12

 

Gypsy Woman

Santana/Isley Brothers

Power of Peace

Starfaith

7:03

 

What the World Needs Now is Love Sweet Love

Santana/Isley Brothers

Power of Peace

Starfaith

5:29

 

Dos Hombres Y Un Destino

Darren Cordova/Matthew Martinez

Naci Para Amarte

DMC

3:38

 

Entre Copa Y Copa

Darren Cordova Y Calor

Naci Para Amarte

DMC

4:06

 

La papaya

Los Cruizers

Music to My Heart

Maracas Music

3:09

 

Mi Soldadita

Los Cruizers

Music to My Heart

Maracas Music

3:49

 

La Mira

Pete Dominguez Orchestra

Recuerdos

Goldust

3:21

 

Cumbia Medley

Solido

Club Mix

Freddie

11:21

