Algo Nuevo March 25, 2018

Here’s the Sunday, March 25th, 2018 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.
If you have questions, comments or music requests for host Dave Luera, send email to algonuevo@alaskapublic.org or post your comment at the bottom of this post.
All tracks played are listed below in the following format:
Song Title
Artist Name
Album Title
CD Label
Duration
Samba Pa Ti
Santana
The Best of Santana
Columbia
4:48
Que Tristesa Me Acompana
Eddie Gonzalez
20 Years of Tejano’s Greatest Hits
Tejas
3:49
Cumbia De Noche
Los Desperadoz
20 Years of Tejano’s Greatest Hits
Tejas
3:33
Tragos Profundos
Ram Herrera
20 Years of Tejano’s greatest Hits
Tejas
5:03
Culpanble
Latin Breed
20 Years of Tejano’s greatest Hits
Tejas
3:22
Luna llena
Elida Y Avante
20 Years of Tejano’s greatest Hits
Tejas
4:29
Te Voy Olvidar
Liberty Band
The Journey Continues
TMR
4:15
Cumbia Medley
Krucez
We Are the Krucez Band
Alta Vista
7:24
Vestida De Blanco
Liberty Band
The Journey Continues
TMR
2:58
Dichoso
Rudy Palacios
Mi Musica, Mi Orgullo
ES-335
3:59
Matame Why Don’t You
Rudy Palacios
Mi Musica, Mi Orgullo
ES-335
3:12
Bad Boys Power Mix
Mazz
Club Mix
Freddie
14:11
El Alborotado
Divino
Los 15 Grandes 2017
El Baile Grande
4:21
Quedemos Como Amigos
Al Hurricane Jr. & Dezi Cisneros
Los 15 Grandes 2017
El Baile Grande
3:59
Hace Un Ano
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
3:31
El Coco Rayado
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
5:03
Rumbo Al Sur
Christian Sanchez
Mi Herencia
Atlantis
2:59
Tell It Like It Is
Liberty Band
The Journey Continues
TMR
4:59
Oldies Medley
Liberty Band
The Journey Continues
TMR
6:35
Quiero Que Sepas
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
3:38
La Mucura
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
4:59
Mariachi Mix
Michael salgado
Club Mix
Freddie
11:28
Mi Familia Tan Bonita
Johnny Sanchez
Los 15 Grandes 2017
El Baile Grande
3:28
El Sabor A Miel
Tanya Griego
Los 15 Grandes 2017
El Baile Grande
3:13
Pensando En Ti
Rhythm Divine
Los 15 Grandes 2017
El Baile Grande
3:09
Como La Flor
Selena
Ones
EMI Latin
3:05
La Carcacha
Selena
Ones
EMI Latin
4:12
Gypsy Woman
Santana/Isley Brothers
Power of Peace
Starfaith
7:03
What the World Needs Now is Love Sweet Love
Santana/Isley Brothers
Power of Peace
Starfaith
5:29
Dos Hombres Y Un Destino
Darren Cordova/Matthew Martinez
Naci Para Amarte
DMC
3:38
Entre Copa Y Copa
Darren Cordova Y Calor
Naci Para Amarte
DMC
4:06
La papaya
Los Cruizers
Music to My Heart
Maracas Music
3:09
Mi Soldadita
Los Cruizers
Music to My Heart
Maracas Music
3:49
La Mira
Pete Dominguez Orchestra
Recuerdos
Goldust
3:21
Cumbia Medley
Solido
Club Mix
Freddie
11:21