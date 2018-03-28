Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, March 28, 2017

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

BOEM seeks input on Beaufort leasing; plan still pending

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management is beginning work on a lease sale next year in Arctic waters, even though the larger plan for offshore leasing is still a draft proposal.

Why a Papua New Guinea company is taking over one of Alaska’s biggest oil fields

Elizabeth Harball, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

An oil project in the Arctic may seem like an odd leap for a company from an island nation in the South Pacific. But in a recent interview, the newly-minted president of Oil Search Alaska, Keiran Wulff, said the company is serious about its new venture.

The state budget is stuck in House over majority division

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

Since the majority couldn’t agree on the dividend, it can’t agree on the overall size of the budget. The added dividend money would cost $892 million.

In Anchorage mayor’s race, divergent stances on same set of topics

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The race’s two major candidates have put crime and the economy at the center of the election, but disagree on the best policies for the city.

Alaskan Brewing Company unsure how steel, aluminum tariffs will affect manufacturing

David Purdy, KTOO – Juneau

As the Trump administration’s steel and aluminum tariffs take effect, the Alaskan Brewing Company is unsure what effect they’ll have – if any. The company employs about 100 people making beer in Juneau.

New state Forest Service leader has Alaska experience

Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska – Juneau

“We spent 23 years together in Alaska and just having an opportunity to come back and re-engage with folks and work on Alaska issues has just been a dream of mine,” said incoming Regional Forester David Schmid.

The Cost of Cold: Staying warm in Nome

Elizabeth Jenkins, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

As the Bering Strait becomes more accessible, the mayor of Nome says there’s an upside to less sea ice.