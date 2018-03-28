Traveling Music 4-1-18

Traveling Music
Date: 4/1/18
Shonti Elder
Format: Tune Title
Performer / Composer
Album Title
Recording Company
Length
The Ploughman
Dervish / Traditional
A Celebration!! 1989-2014
www.dervish.ie
2:54
Take Her in Your Arms
Andy M. Stewart and Manus Lunny / Andy M. Stewart
Dublin Lady
Green Linnet
4:07
Lord Levett
Dervish / Traditional
A Celebration!! 1989-2014
www.dervish.ie
6:09
The Great Ships
The Tannahill Weavers / Roy Gullane
Epona
Green Linnet
4:15
Red Haired Mary
Dervish / Traditional
A Celebration!! 1989-2014
www.dervish.ie
2:38
Keys to the Cellar (Tarbolton Lodge, Keys to the Cellar, Fairly Shot O’Her) instrumentals
Alasdair Fraser, Natalie Haas / Traditional
Abundance
Culburnie Records
4:52
A bhean a Ti
Teada / Traditional
Teada
Ceol Records
2:53
Heart of the Home
Andy M. Stewart and Manus Lunny / Andy M. Stewart
Dublin Lady
Green Linnet
4:08
The Lover’s Token
Dervish / Traditional
The Thrush in the Storm
Whirl
4:40
Queen Amongst the Heather
Andy M. Stewart / Traditional
Donegal Rain
Green Linnet
3:54
Westlin’ Winds
The Tannahill Weavers / Robert Burns
Epona
Green Linnet
5:00
Connie’s Birthday (instrumental)
Alasdair Fraser, Natalie Haas / Alasdair Fraser
Abundance
Culburnie Records
3:27