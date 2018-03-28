Traveling Music 4-1-18

Traveling Music

Date: 4/1/18

Shonti Elder

Format: Tune Title

Performer / Composer

Album Title

Recording Company

Length

The Ploughman

Dervish / Traditional

A Celebration!! 1989-2014

www.dervish.ie

2:54

Take Her in Your Arms

Andy M. Stewart and Manus Lunny / Andy M. Stewart

Dublin Lady

Green Linnet

4:07

Lord Levett

Dervish / Traditional

A Celebration!! 1989-2014

www.dervish.ie

6:09

The Great Ships

The Tannahill Weavers / Roy Gullane

Epona

Green Linnet

4:15

Red Haired Mary

Dervish / Traditional

A Celebration!! 1989-2014

www.dervish.ie

2:38

Keys to the Cellar (Tarbolton Lodge, Keys to the Cellar, Fairly Shot O’Her) instrumentals

Alasdair Fraser, Natalie Haas / Traditional

Abundance

Culburnie Records

4:52

A bhean a Ti

Teada / Traditional

Teada

Ceol Records

2:53

Heart of the Home

Andy M. Stewart and Manus Lunny / Andy M. Stewart

Dublin Lady

Green Linnet

4:08

The Lover’s Token

Dervish / Traditional

The Thrush in the Storm

Whirl

4:40

Queen Amongst the Heather

Andy M. Stewart / Traditional

Donegal Rain

Green Linnet

3:54

Westlin’ Winds

The Tannahill Weavers / Robert Burns

Epona

Green Linnet

5:00

Connie’s Birthday (instrumental)

Alasdair Fraser, Natalie Haas / Alasdair Fraser

Abundance

Culburnie Records

3:27