Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, April 4, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Listen now

State Supreme Court backs decision to allow independents in Democratic primary

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

The Alaska Supreme Court has cleared the way for undeclared and nonpartisan candidates to run in the state Democratic party primary. The court today affirmed a decision by a lower-court judge who ruled in favor of the party.

Sullivan lauds Trump tariffs on China

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan today praised President Trump’s trade strategy toward China as a “positive and needed course correction.”

Anchorage elections results favor Berkowitz

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The majority of votes cast in Anchorage’s municipal elections are in. And while some races remain too close to call, a clear picture emerged Tuesday night on most of the candidates and measures.

Rural Alaska struggles with 911 access

Teresa Cotsirilos, KYUK – Bethel

The Governor has asked the chairs of both Finance Committees in the Legislature to re-allocate 10 million dollars in the budget, and start bringing the state’s 911 system up to date. The money was originally proposed for oil and gas research, but the Governor’s office said the emergency system is more important.

Juneau, Hydro One reach settlement over AEL&P

Jacob Resneck, KTOO – Juneau

The City and Borough of Juneau and Canada’s Hydro One say they’ve reached common ground over the future of Juneau’s 125-year-old private power company.

Kodiak moves toward electric heat with planned hydro expansion

Kayla Desroches, KMXT – Kodiak

The Kodiak Electric Association is expanding hydropower capacity, and offering an incentive to the borough to make the shift to electric heat.

Juneau-Whitehorse flight to connect sister cities

Daysha Eaton, KHNS- Haines

Alaska Seaplanes recently announced that they will add a new flight between Juneau and Whitehorse. This is a big deal for travelers in Southeast Alaska because it opens up international travel directly from the capital city, which hasn’t existed for some time.

Ask a Climatologist: Snow melt around the state is right on schedule

Annie Feidt, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

An early melt-out date can make for an especially bad wildfire season, but this year, it’s right on schedule for much of the state.