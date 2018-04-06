U.S.-Russia Relations: Back to Cold?

On previous episodes of this program we’ve heard a lot about how, in the past, Alaska and Russia helped to melt the ‘Ice Curtain’. That was an important time in US and Russian relations. Things are a little different today though, and this program asks the question “Are we headed back to the cold?” We’ll hear 5 main topics and issues: 1. Recent history. 2. What drives Russia’s policy? 3. The first 15 months of the Trump administration. 4. Are we back in a cold war? 5. Ideas our speaker has to deal with the Russian challenge.

GUEST:

Steven Pifer, a Senior Fellow with the Brookings Institution, Former US Ambassador to Ukraine, Author of The Eagle and the Trident: U.S.-Ukraine Relations in Turbulent Times and co-author of The Opportunity: Next Steps in Reducing Nuclear Arms. Served as Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for Russia, Ukraine and Eurasia on the National Security Council

Moderator:

Lise Falskow- President and CEO of the Alaska World Affairs Council and she serves as the Norwegian Honorary Consul for Alaska where she is responsible for assisting Norwegian Citizens in Alaska, public diplomacy, and business promotion.

HOSTS:

LINKS:

RECORDED: Friday, March 30th, 2018 at 49th State Brewing Company.

BROADCAST: Tuesday, April 10th, 2018. 2:00 pm – 3:00 p.m. AKT

About

Addressing Alaskans features local lectures and forums recorded at public events taking place in Southcentral Alaska. A variety of local organizations host speakers addressing topics that matter to Alaskans. To let us know about an upcoming community event that you would like to hear on Addressing Alaskans, please Contact Us with details.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Addressing Alaskans updates automatically via email, RSS or podcasts.

ADDRESSING ALASKANS ARCHIVE